Megyn Kelly's interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will go on, NBC says

NBC News is standing by its plan for Megyn Kelly to feature far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on her newsmagazine show despite major criticism on social media and advertiser defections.

Jones — head of Infowars, a Web-based radio and video network that has relentlessly pushed such conspiracy theories — has repeatedly suggested the shooting that killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012 was a hoax staged to alter the country’s gun laws. He has made similar suggestions about the mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., the same year.

After NBC aired a lengthy teaser Sunday that showed Kelly interviewing Jones for a segment scheduled to air this coming weekend on her program “Sunday Night,” the former Fox News anchor was inundated with Twitter messages from people angry she would provide him a platform.

One of the complaints came from Kristin Lemkau, the chief marketing officer at JPMorgan Chase, who on Monday wrote: “As an advertiser, I'm repulsed that [Kelly] would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes. Why?”

Later, the Wall Street Journal reported that JPMorgan Chase has pulled back its advertising on “Sunday Night” and other NBC News programming until after the Jones segment airs. The financial services company had bought ad spots on NBC’s local stations and digital sites but not the network broadcast of Kelly’s program, which airs Sunday at 7 p.m.

The network did not respond to a request for comment.

Kelly has stood by the decision to present Jones on her show, saying it's her job to "shine a light" on newsmakers. President Trump and his former national security advisor, Michael T. Flynn, have been open enthusiasts of Jones’ Infowars.

Kelly was also defended Monday night by Liz Cole, an executive producer for NBC News, in an interview with CNN. "Viewers will see Megyn do a strong interview where she challenges [Jones] appropriately,” Cole said. “That's the benefit of putting him out there. When someone actually sits down and asks him questions and he has to come up with answers — there's value to that."

