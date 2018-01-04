NFL ratings finish regular season down 9% from last year

The NFL finished the regular season with TV ratings that fell 9% below the previous season due to changing viewing habits, controversies facing the league and a possible saturation point in the number of games available.

The decline in ratings meant the networks had to make good on commercials to NFL advertisers in order to compensate for the audience shortfall, according one network executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The executive said all carriers of NFL games — NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN — “made a lot less money than they expected” as a result of the ratings decline.

Each outlet pays more than $1 billion a year for NFL TV rights, with ESPN shelling out the most — $1.9 billion for “Monday Night Football.”

NFL games remain television’s biggest attractions by far: In 2017, they accounted for 37 out of the 50 most-watched programs of the year, according to Nielsen. NBC’s “NFL Sunday Night Football” was the most-watched program in prime time, with 18.2 million viewers this past season. However, the figure is down from 20.3 million viewers in 2016 and 22.5 million in 2015.

The viewing habits that are disrupting the rest of television are also starting to affect the once seemingly invincible NFL. Younger viewers are more content to watch highlights on their mobile devices than sit through a three-hour game.

Also, networks have done research that indicates a significant number of fans, especially older ones, were turned off by players who chose to kneel during the playing of the national anthem at the start of games as a way to protest police brutality in urban communities.

The addition of Thursday night games over the full season and occasional early Sunday morning contests from London meant people had more football to watch and could have reached their saturation point earlier.

And the NFL’s Red Zone cable channel, which takes viewers to different games whenever there is a scoring opportunity, is drawing about 1 million viewers on Sunday, pulling fans away from their local games on CBS and Fox.

Injuries were also a factor, as three of the league’s most dynamic stars — Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and Odell Beckham of the New York Giants, were sidelined for most of the season.

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project."

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio