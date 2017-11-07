Paramount Pictures loses Huahua Media slate film financing deal

Paramount Pictures’ financial troubles just got bigger.

In the latest sign of retrenchment by Chinese investors in Hollywood, the Viacom Inc. owned movie studio announced Tuesday that the film financing deal that it was banking on with China’s Huahua Media has collapsed.

The deal, part of a $1 billion pact that Paramount announced with great fanfare earlier this year, has been scuttled due to China’s clampdown on foreign investments.

The move is a financial blow to Paramount which was counting on the money to finance 25% of the studio’s film slate for three years. Viacom announced that it will report a loss of $59 million in its fiscal fourth quarter at Paramount due to the termination of the Huahua agreement.

The Melrose Avenue studio said it has negotiated a series of individual agreements with financing partners, including Hasbro Inc., Skydance Media and SEGA to help make up for the loss of the money that had been expected from Huahua.

“The actions we are announcing today establish a financing model that is better aligned to Paramount's new strategic approach to film production,” Jim Gianopulos, Paramount’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. “Our focus on a more balanced slate – a mix of big, broad-audience films and more targeted and co-branded films made with greater fiscal discipline – demands a more flexible and tailored financing model going forward.”

Chinese companies have had difficulty moving capital out of the country this year amid a government crackdown on foreign investment in businesses including entertainment. The additional government scrutiny has forced ambitious players including Dalian Wanda Group, owner of AMC Threatres and Legendary Entertainment, to retreat from Hollywood deal-making.

Other Chinese companies have managed to deliver on their pledged financing. China-based Perfect World Pictures last month closed a $250-million credit facility to help finance Universal Pictures’ movies as part of a larger $500-million, five-year slate deal.

In August, Viacom acknowledged that the deal was off to a rocky start, saying that it did not receive an expected payment in June from Huahua Media.

Viacom had been banking on an infusion of $1 billion in cash from China over three years to help it rebound from years of financial losses. But Viacom downplayed the missed payment, with Viacom Chief Financial Officer Wade Davis telling analysts during an earnings call that "everything is fine."

