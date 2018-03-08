Univision Chief Executive Randy Falco to retire at year's end

Univision Communications' Chief Executive Randy Falco will step down after spending eight years leading the nation's largest Spanish-language media company.
Univision board Chairman Haim Saban made the announcement Wednesday night.
"Recently Randy came to us and told us that he would like to retire at the end of 2018 when he will turn 65 years old," Saban said in a statement, noting that the board had "reluctantly agreed to Randy's wishes."
The surprise move comes just a few months after Univision renewed Falco's contract, which would have extended his tenure through Jan. 2020.
The media company has faced numerous challenges. This week, the company said it had abandoned plans for a public offering that would have allowed its private equity owners an exit after 11 years. The company is at a crossroad and has been struggling to respond to a demographic shift that has led to fewer immigrants from Mexico.
The growth in the Latino population increasingly has come from people born in the U.S. who are fluent in English and watch major television networks — not just the Spanish-language outlets.
Univision, and its equity partner, Grupo Televisa of Mexico, have seen their once popular telenovelas lose steam in the ratings. The two companies have been scrambling to better adjust to a more competitive environment and create content that is more relevant to the lives of U.S.-born Latinos. Archrival Telemundo has gained traction in the market and will broadcast the 2018 World Cup, which has long been a signature event for Univision. Streaming services including Netflix have further eroded business for Univision.
During his tenure, Falco, a former top NBC and AOL executive, has added cable channels, overhauled operations and launched streaming services to diversify Univision's revenue.
"During his time as CEO he has modernized the Univision organization, grown earnings and reduced debt at record levels and we could not be more pleased with his performance," Saban said, noting that Falco will assist as the company begins another restructuring.