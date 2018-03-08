Univision Chief Executive Randy Falco to retire at year's end

Univision, and its equity partner, Grupo Televisa of Mexico, have seen their once popular telenovelas lose steam in the ratings. The two companies have been scrambling to better adjust to a more competitive environment and create content that is more relevant to the lives of U.S.-born Latinos. Archrival Telemundo has gained traction in the market and will broadcast the 2018 World Cup, which has long been a signature event for Univision. Streaming services including Netflix have further eroded business for Univision.