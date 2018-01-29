Super Bowl LII will be a test for the NFL's season of discontent

Adam Schwartz, director of national broadcast for Horizon Media, which bought time for several advertisers in the game, also believes this year's event is will be a moment of truth for the public's perception of the NFL. He expects the audience level for Super Bowl LII to drop around 5% from last year. He cites the continued fragmentation in the TV landscape where more viewers are getting their entertainment online and perhaps some fatigue with the Patriots, who are playing for the third time in the past four years. But a double-digit audience decline would be a sign that the NFL's problems go deeper than the disgruntled fan.