AT&T is buying AppNexus, which matches ads to viewers' interests

Similar to Verizon Communications Inc.’s recent focus on media, AT&T is betting advertising will become a pillar in its plan to build itself up beyond just a set of telecom pipes. AT&T took over Time Warner a little more than a week ago after a drawn-out antitrust battle. The Time Warner deal, originally announced in 2016, will enable AT&T to offer wireless data and entertainment content matched with ad technology to extract some of the revenue that has been going to companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc.