Trump’s tariffs will make fixing your car more expensive

While the tariff threat is broad, it may affect less than 15% of retailers’ inventory, Wedbush Securities Inc. analyst Seth Basham said. Auto parts stores source about 50% to 60% of their products from China, but only about 20% to 25% of these are included in the latest round of tariffs, he said. These duties cover a wide variety of imports with a total value of more than $200 billion and won’t take effect until after a comment period ends Sept. 6.