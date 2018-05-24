Trump threat of auto tariffs provokes sharp responses from U.S. trade partners

"I fear that they've now crossed the Rubicon into wholesale protectionism," said Rufus Yerxa, president of the National Foreign Trade Council, a trade policy group representing U.S. companies. "Lots of countries have resorted to protectionism when their economies were doing badly. It almost never works. But Trump may be the first leader ever to do it when the economy is booming. He's trying to fix a problem that ain't broke. The auto industry is healthy."