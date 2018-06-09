BMW’s modest X3 crossover should be one of its brightest stars

As for engineering, the X3 I drove came with a 355-horsepower turbo 3.0-liter inline-six from BMW’s new, excellent engine family. Please note: It’s not technically an “M” model — and this is where it gets complicated. BMW falters in relating to costumers with its system of nomenclature. While the M in the 40i’s name signals some input from the company’s M Performance sub-brand, the X3 M40i is not an actual M Performance car like an M3 or M5. Those have super-high-revved engines, laser-tuned handling and specialized suspension engineered to evoke racetracks the world over. The X3 M40i has firmed-up M Adaptive suspension, M Sport brakes, and a variable-ratio steering system that lends exceptional body control and excellent steering on par with things that cost twice as much. But it’s no M car.