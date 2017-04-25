With 'Star Wars' land still two years away, Disney offers visitors a 'Summer of Heroes'

When the Walt Disney Co. wrote a check for more than $4 billion in 2009 to acquire Marvel Entertainment Inc., Disney fans predicted a massive invasion of superheroes at the company’s Anaheim resort.

That seems to be coming true, with the opening next month of Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, an attraction built by remaking a classic ride, Tower of Terror, at California Adventure Park, into a new hero-infused spectacle.

In addition to the overhaul, Disney plans to launch “Summer of Heroes” next month, a four-month celebration of superheroes that will include dance parties, face-to-face meetings with costumed characters and a training initiative for young wannabe heroes.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” attraction is still a drop-tower ride, but instead of depicting a haunted 1930s-era Hollywood hotel based on the old “Twilight Zone” television show, the attraction will represent the fortress of the Marvel character Taneleer Tivan, who has collected the guardians and put them on display. In the ride, guests help an escaped guardian, Rocky, try to break out the other superheroes.

Disney enthusiasts speculate that the new “Guardians” attraction may become the gateway to a Marvel expansion at California Adventure — an idea Disney representatives declined to discuss.

Todd Regan, founder of the fan site MiceChat.com, noted that Disney owns a parking lot and other property behind the new “Guardians of the Galaxy” attraction, a perfect spot to build a second Marvel heroes ride, plus shops and eateries.

“Absolutely, that is what they are planning,” said Regan, who relies on insider information from Disney employees and former employees.

“We don’t have anything to say about that,” Disney spokesman George Savvas said.

The new Marvel superhero attractions will launch three months after Disney raised ticket prices between $2 for daily passes and $20 for multiday tickets and annual passes. Disney fans decried the price hike, saying the Disney resort had offered few new attractions to justify the increase.

At the adjacent Disneyland park, crews continue to work on “Star Wars” land, a 14-acre, $1-billion project in the northwest corner near Frontier Land. It is set to open in 2019. Construction of the project forced the closure of several nearby attractions.

Starting this summer, Disneyland will begin to bring back some of the attractions that were closed, including the Disneyland Railroad and other features on Rivers of America, including Fantasmic, the nighttime light and water show. Exact dates have yet to be announced.

Disney also has extended its Main Street Electrical Parade until Aug. 20, instead of ending on June 18, as previously scheduled.

On June 1, the park also will return Space Mountain to its original form, after an interlude in which scenes and characters from “Star Wars” films were incorporated into the indoor roller coaster.

