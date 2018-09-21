California gained 44,800 jobs in August; unemployment holds at record low

The California economy barreled forward in August, as employers added 44,800 net jobs and the unemployment rate held at a record low of 4.2%, according to data released Friday by the state's Employment Development Department.
The gain last month was more robust than in July, when payrolls grew by 34,400 jobs. July’s growth was still significant, but it was revised down from an earlier estimate of 46,700.
In August, eight of California’s 11 industry sectors saw a rise in employment. The education and health services sector saw the largest net gain — 18,700 jobs — followed by the professional and business services sector, with a gain of 7,700.
Government posted an increase of 6,100, construction added 5,200, and the trade, transportation and utilities sector saw payrolls grow by 4,700.
The financial activities sector, the leisure and hospitality sector and the information sector also saw job gains.
The manufacturing sector and the mining and logging sector were the only ones to experience job losses.
The "other services" sector, which includes businesses such as equipment repair shops and nail salons, saw no change in jobs in August.
Locally, Los Angeles County gained 13,200 net jobs; Orange County, 7,000; Ventura County, 2,300; and San Diego County, 3,700. The Inland Empire region of San Bernardino and Riverside counties gained 4,500.