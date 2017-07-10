New consumer protection rule shields class-action suits against banks; Congress may block it

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has issued a new rule that would ensure consumers can bring class-action lawsuits against banks instead of being forced into private arbitration, though Congress may seek to scrap the rule before it takes effect.

The rule, which has been years in the making, would not completely ban arbitration clauses — agreements in consumer contracts that say disputes between companies and customers must be dealt with privately rather than in court. Rather, the rule, which would not take effect until March, would only ban arbitration agreements that block groups of consumers from bringing class-action cases.

Bureau Director Richard Cordray said Monday that class-action bans force consumers to seek redress on their own, often for relatively minor damages. Many simply don’t bother.

“By blocking group lawsuits, mandatory arbitration clauses force consumers either to give up or to go it alone — usually over relatively small amounts that may not be worth pursuing on one’s own,” Cordray said. “Our new rule will stop companies from sidestepping the courts and ensure that people who are harmed together can take action together.”

Some consumer advocates had hoped the bureau would go further and ban arbitration agreements altogether. Industry groups, meanwhile, immediately cried foul, saying the rule would cost businesses and consumers and urging Congress to undo the rule before it takes effect.

The Congressional Review Act gives Congress the power to scrap some federal rules within 60 days of the date they take effect. Leaders from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are already urging Congress to use the act to kill the arbitration rule.

“We will consider every approach to address our concerns, and we encourage Congress to do the same — including exploring the Congressional Review Act,” the Chamber of Commerce said in a statement Monday.

Cordray acknowledged that the rule may be undone, saying he is “aware of those parties who have indicated they will seek to have the Congress nullify this new rule,” but said the rule was in the best interests of consumers.

“My obligation as the director of the consumer bureau is to act for the protection of consumers and in the public interest,” he said. “In deciding to issue this rule, that is what I believe I have done.”

