Federal regulator sues four California tribal lenders over high-interest loans

A federal regulator has sued four online lenders affiliated with a Native American tribe in Northern California, alleging they violated federal consumer protection laws by making and collecting on loans with annual interest rates starting at 440% in at least 17 states.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau alleged that Golden Valley Lending, Silver Cloud Financial and two other lenders owned by the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake tribe violated usury laws in the states and thereby engaged in unfair, deceptive and abusive practices under federal law.

"We allege that these companies made deceptive demands and illegally took money from people’s bank accounts. We are seeking to stop these violations and get relief for consumers,” CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a prepared statement announcing the bureau’s action.

Golden Valley and Silver Cloud offered online loans of between $300 and $1,200 with annual interest rates ranging from 440% to 950%. Mountain Summit and Majestic Lake began offering similar loans more recently, the bureau said in its release.

The lenders and the tribe are likely to fight the suit, which relies in part on a controversial legal argument the CFPB has used in several other cases: that implied violations of state law can amount to violations of federal consumer protection laws.

Tribes and tribal entities are not subject to state laws, and tribal lenders have argued that they are allowed to make loans irrespective of state interest-rate caps and other rules, even if they are lending to borrowers outside of tribal lands.

Critics of the bureau see its strategy as an end-around, allowing a federal agency to take action when state laws are the real issue.

“The CFPB is not allowed to create a federal usury limit,” said Scott Pearson, an attorney at Ballard Spahr who represents lending firms. “The industry position is that you should not be able to bring a claim like this because it runs afoul of that limitation of CFPB authority.”

California is not among the states where the CFPB alleged violations.

The 17 states are Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and South Dakota.

