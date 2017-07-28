FDA wants to limit nicotine in cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes so they aren't so addictive.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced the move Friday. The federal agency has had the power since 2009 to cut nicotine levels but hasn't done so. The FDA plans to seek comments as it develops new regulations.

Gottlieb also said the FDA is giving e-cigarette makers more time for a review of the products already on the market. Gottlieb said the agency needs time to focus on nicotine regulation and not be distracted by the debate on whether e-cigarettes help smokers quit.

Matthew Myers, president of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, praised the overall approach, calling it "bold and comprehensive." But he called the e-cigarettes delay "a serious error."

Cigarette makers’ stocks plunged after the announcement. Shares of Altria Group Inc. — whose brands include Marlboro, Parliament and Benson & Hedges — were down 8.5% to $67.67 shortly before 11 a.m. PDT.