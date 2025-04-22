RFK Jr. announces a plan to ban certain food dyes, following California’s lead

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during an event announcing proposed changes to food dye legislation on March 28, 2025, in Martinsburg, W.Va.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday announced a plan to ban synthetic food dyes that color everyday snack items such as Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and M&Ms.

The first step in the plan is for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to revoke authorization of citrus red No. 2 and orange B.

After that, the Department of Health and Human Services said, it will work with industry to eliminate six petroleum-based food dyes: blue 1, blue 2, green 3, red 40, yellow 5 and yellow 6.

California passed a law banning those six dyes last year, citing developmental and behavioral harms in children. The state law is set to go into effect the end of 2027.

The FDA is instead encouraging the use of so-called natural food dyes such as gardenia blue and calcium phosphate. “Red dye? Try watermelon juice or beet juice,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said at the media event, holding up a jar of crimson liquid.

The announcement Tuesday is meant to spur the food dye industry to cooperate in eliminating those dyes by the end of next year, according to the department.

“Let’s start in a friendly way and see if we can do this without any statutory or regulatory changes,” Makary said. “They want to do it.”

Makary noted at the event that he worked with government officials in California to develop these proposed federal changes.

Food dyes have been under scrutiny for years, as consumer advocate groups have said they contain additives harmful to humans. In January, the FDA banned red dye no. 3 — used in such common items as fruit-cocktail cherries and Nesquik’s strawberry milk — after some studies showed that the additive raised the risk of cancer in some lab animals.

In keeping with Kennedy’s mission to eliminate synthetic food dyes as soon as possible, the department announcement also calls for food companies to get rid of red no. 3 in their products sooner than the previously agreed-upon deadline. (California banned the use of red 3 in 2023; that law is also set to go into effect in 2027.)

Kennedy has blamed food additives for myriad health issues. His supporters heralded the announcement Tuesday as a major step in the secretary’s movement to “Make America Healthy Again.” A Gallup poll last year found that 28% of respondents did not have much confidence in the federal government’s ability to ensure the food supply is safe. An additional 14% had no confidence at all.

“Industry is making money to keep us sick,” Kennedy said at the announcement.

