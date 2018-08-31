Coca-Cola makes a $5.1-billion bet on the coffee market

The soft-drinks company swooped in after Whitbread Plc announced a plan in April to spin off the business. The transaction gives Coca-Cola instant heft in a business from which it was all but absent, with 3,800 stores in 32 countries and a foothold in China. Highlighting Coke’s desire to close the deal, Whitbread Chief Executive Alison Brittain said the two sides signed just minutes before the announcement, after Coke first approached the other party in June.