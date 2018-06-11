Cryptocurrency selloff deepens; bitcoin is down more than 50% this year

Coinrail said on its website that some of its digital currency appears to have been stolen by hackers, but it didn’t disclose how much. It added that 70% of the cryptocurrencies it holds are being kept safely in a cold wallet, which isn’t connected to the internet and is less vulnerable to theft. Two-thirds of the stolen assets — which it identified as NPXS, NPER and ATX coins — have been frozen or collected, while the remaining one-third is being examined by investigators, other exchanges and cryptocurrency development companies, it said.