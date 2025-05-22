Birmingham’s Antrell Harris captures City Section titles in 100 and 200 meters

Birmingham’s Antrell Harris, center, runs stride for stride with Granada Hills’ Justin Hart, left, in the boys’ 200-meter final at the City Section Track and Field Championships on Thursday.

Competing in the same stadium he trains at every day, Antrell Harris sought to defend his home turf Thursday at the City Section Track and Field Championships.

And did he ever.

The Birmingham senior won the boys’ 100 meters and went on to win the 200 meters about 90 minutes later. Harris won the 100 in 10.92 seconds and took the lead on the backstretch to win the 200 in 21.66, holding off Granada Hills’ Justin Hart by nine hundredths of a second.

“I especially wanted to win the 200 because it’s my best race and I had to prove it,” said Harris, who ran his personal best in that event (21.32) at the Simi Valley Invitational. “My goal for state is to make the second day.”

The boys’ 400 meters, one of the most anticipated races of the meet, proved to be one of the closest. Hart took the lead around the final turn and held off a late kick by Venice’s Nathan Santa Cruz to prevail by three hundredths of a second in 47.45.

“I had to keep pumping my arms and hold my form the last 50 meters,” Hart said. “I knew it would be a tough race. My goals for state would be 46.6 in the 400 and 21.10 or lower for the 200.”

Carson sprinter Christina Gray repeated both of her titles in the 100 and 200 meters.

Carson’s Christina Gray, center, takes the lead in the 200-meter dash at the City Section Track and Field Championships at Birmingham High School on Thursday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“I was happy how I ran in both races,” the junior said after she finished in 12.07 in the 100 and 24.62 in the 200 while also running anchor on the Colts’ first-place 4x100 relay team. “Negative wind stopped me from getting PRs, especially in the 200 because it’s longer. I like the state meet and I’ve PR’d up there the last two years so hopefully I can do it again.”

GALA senior DeAuna Louis also repeated as champion in both the 100 hurdles (14.87) and 300 hurdles (46.12) after posting the fastest times in preliminaries.

“I’m definitely faster this year ... my PR is 14.46 and I was going for the City record in the 100, but came up short,” said Louis, who is headed to Hampton University in Virginia for academics but plans to walk on in track. “I was seventh in the 300 and 10th in the 100 at state last spring. My goal is to make the finals in both.”

Granada Hills’ Savannah Williams won the girls’ 400 in 57.22 and North Hollywood’s Ananya Balaraman won the 1,600 meters in 5 minutes 3.75 seconds and later took the lead in the last 40 meters to win the 800 in 2:16.90.

Santee’s Angeles Feliciano won the girls’ 3,200 in 11:25.75 and Charles Simon won the boys’ 3,200 in 9:38.77. Carson took the 4x400 girls’ race in 4:02.77 and Palisades (3:23.98) barely edged Granada Hills (3:24.15) in the boys’ race.

Venice’s Lawrence Kensinger wins the shotput with a throw of 55 feet on Thursday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Lawrence Kensinger won the shotput with a throw of 55 feet on his second attempt. He has high hopes for the state meet in Clovis.

“I quit football to concentrate on shot,” he said. “I love this sport. It’s you versus you. If you make a mistake it’s on you; when you win that’s on you too.”

Kensinger was on the football team in ninth and 10th grades, playing defensive end as a freshman and defensive tackle as a sophomore.

“My goal at state is to make the second day,” added Kensinger, whose best throw was 55-9 at City prelims last year. “Sixty feet for my junior year would be a dream. That’s when you know you’re with the top dogs.”

Marshall’s Oleana Taalman Koch clears the bar at 5 feet 2 inches to win the girls’ high jump. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Birmingham’s Mandell Anthony won the boys’ long jump with a leap of 21 feet 9¾ inches and Marshall’s Oleana Taalman Koch cleared 5-2 to win the girls’ high jump.

Granada Hills swept the team titles, the girls ending Carson’s record streak of nine straight.

Longtime race starter Saul Pacheco was honored for working his 43rd City finals meet. A 1956 graduate of Banning, where he was a half-miler, and a 1961 UCLA graduate, he served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1962 to 1965 and was the track and field and offensive line coach at Carson for 25 years.

Birmingham’s Mandell Anthony wins the high jump on Thursday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)