With majority stake in Hulu, Disney could take a run at Netflix

Netflix is the undisputed champion of streaming TV. Subscribers spend more than 140 million hours a day on the platform, which boasts wildly successful shows including “Stranger Things” and “House of Cards.”

But that dominance now faces a credible threat from the Walt Disney Co., which will gain a majority stake in Hulu as part of its blockbuster $52.4-billion acquisition Thursday of most of 21st Century Fox’s key assets.

The deal will give Disney ownership of 60% of Hulu, a streaming video service in which Disney, Fox and Comcast previously held evenly sized shares. Such outsized control could offer Disney a massive leg-up in its plans to introduce a streaming service of its own. The entertainment giant said in August it would end its distribution agreement with Netflix for new films so that it could instead deliver that content to its own digital service planned for 2019.

Disney could choose to scrap those plans in favor of using Hulu to realize its streaming ambitions. It could also absorb Hulu into the planned subscription service. Or it could simply choose to let the two properties operate separately with different target audiences.

No matter Disney’s ultimate decision, analysts say, the balance of power in the battle for cord cutters is about to shift.

“There’s going to be much more competition for Netflix,” said Needham analyst Laura Martin. “They’re going to have a fair fight on their hands with Disney.”

Hulu has been garnering more buzzworthy success after years of playing catch-up to its two bigger rivals Netflix and Amazon. The 10-year-old joint venture has received critical praise for some of its original shows such as “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Prior to Thursday’s deal, Disney, Fox and Comcast held 30% stakes in Hulu while Time Warner held the remaining 10%. Doubling its stakes will allow Disney to call the shots at a company that always faced a delicate, if not awkward, balancing act between its powerful owners.

Hulu would immediately benefit from Disney’s marketing machine, analysts say, giving the streaming service much-needed firepower to compete with Netflix (which scored maximum exposure for its “Stranger Things” franchise).

“What Disney brings to the table is a massive marketing operation,” said Peter Csathy, founder of the advisory firm Creatv Media. “Disney touches us like no other company.”

Csathy said he expects Disney to retain Hulu as a place to reach adults. A Disney-branded service would target younger audiences — a key battleground given that more than half of Netflix’s users watch children’s and family content.

Those two properties, coupled with an ESPN digital platform planned for next year, will give cord cutters ample reason to turn to Disney, Csathy said.

Netflix currently enjoys a commanding lead among streaming services. The Los Gatos, Calif., company has 128 million U.S. users to Amazon’s 85.3 million and Hulu’s 34.7 million, according to eMarketer.

It remains to be seen whether Comcast will cooperate with Disney’s plans for Hulu. Comcast won’t have any say to make changes until August 2018. That’s when a restriction is lifted on Comcast from making any decisions at Hulu, a requirement imposed on the media giant as part of its acquisition of NBCUniversal.

Comcast declined to comment. And Disney, Hulu and Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rich Greenfield, an analyst with BTIG, said Comcast will likely get those voting rights back by the time the Disney/Fox deal closes. That will complicate Disney’s plans for Hulu, he said, because Comcast has little incentive to be helpful.

“[W]e see no reason why Comcast would want to enable Disney to have a more successful streaming service that hampers the legacy bundle that is vital to Comcast,” Greenfield said in a note to clients.

Such a spat would add an additional stumbling block for a service run by an allegiance of bitter rivals.

“Hulu’s ownership structure has been a mess since it was created and even with Disney acquiring Fox’s stake, its future may remain uncertain,” Greenfield said.

