Disney, partners pull the plug on Venu Sports streaming service

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, right, controls the ball during the Clippers’ Game 1 win at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

Venu, the sports-focused streaming venture proposed by the Walt Disney Co., Fox Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery, will not see the light of day.

The partners said Friday they have decided not to move forward with the service, days after a lawsuit blocking it was settled.

“After careful consideration, we have collectively agreed to discontinue the Venu Sports joint venture and not launch the streaming service. In an ever-changing marketplace,” the companies said in a joint statement, “we determined that it was best to meet the evolving demands of sports fans by focusing on existing products and distribution channels.”

Venu was announced in 2024 as a slimmed down streaming package that would have offered such channels as ESPN, TNT, ABC and Fox Sports, which carry an array of major live sports events. Priced at $42.99, the product was aimed at young fans unwilling to pay for a traditional cable TV package.

Fubo, a New York based company offering a similar service, went to court to block Venu, saying it was anti-competitive. A federal judge agreed and temporarily stopped the service, ruling in August that Venu would “substantially lessen competition and restrain trade.”

The legal challenge was dropped Monday after the Walt Disney Co. agreed to merge Fubo with its Hulu Live TV service. Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery also announced that Fubo would receive $220 million.

Disney said Fubo will offer a new package with its ABC and ESPN channels, which now appears to be a replacement for Venu. ESPN will also offer a direct-to-consumer offering later this year giving consumers access to its channels without a pay TV subscription.

Wall Street analysts were lukewarm onVenu, noting that the hardcore fan who watches sports is willing to pay for a traditional TV subscription that provides a full slate of channels and events. Venu would still require consumers to find ways to get sports programming on the outlets owned by Comcast and Paramount Global, both of which have NFL packages.

Venu also started to look like less of a bargain when Warner Bros. Discovery lost its package of NBA games to Amazon‘s Prime Video and Comcast.