Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Disney, partners pull the plug on Venu Sports streaming service

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic controls the ball during the Clippers' Game 1 win at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, right, controls the ball during the Clippers’ Game 1 win at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share via

Venu, the sports-focused streaming venture proposed by the Walt Disney Co., Fox Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery, will not see the light of day.

The partners said Friday they have decided not to move forward with the service, days after a lawsuit blocking it was settled.

“After careful consideration, we have collectively agreed to discontinue the Venu Sports joint venture and not launch the streaming service. In an ever-changing marketplace,” the companies said in a joint statement, “we determined that it was best to meet the evolving demands of sports fans by focusing on existing products and distribution channels.”

Advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) tries to shoot as Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett (9) defends during second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Hollywood Inc.

Disney to combine Fubo with Hulu live TV service, ending sports streaming lawsuit

Fubo will be combined with Hulu’s live TV service and offer a new streaming package with ABC and ESPN channels.

Venu was announced in 2024 as a slimmed down streaming package that would have offered such channels as ESPN, TNT, ABC and Fox Sports, which carry an array of major live sports events. Priced at $42.99, the product was aimed at young fans unwilling to pay for a traditional cable TV package.

Fubo, a New York based company offering a similar service, went to court to block Venu, saying it was anti-competitive. A federal judge agreed and temporarily stopped the service, ruling in August that Venu would “substantially lessen competition and restrain trade.”

The logo for the sports joint venture from Fox, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Hollywood Inc.

The new Disney, Warner and Fox sports streaming joint venture finally has a name

The newly christened platform from Fox Corp., Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery is scheduled to launch in the fall. Pricing has yet to be disclosed.

The legal challenge was dropped Monday after the Walt Disney Co. agreed to merge Fubo with its Hulu Live TV service. Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery also announced that Fubo would receive $220 million.

Advertisement

Disney said Fubo will offer a new package with its ABC and ESPN channels, which now appears to be a replacement for Venu. ESPN will also offer a direct-to-consumer offering later this year giving consumers access to its channels without a pay TV subscription.

Wall Street analysts were lukewarm onVenu, noting that the hardcore fan who watches sports is willing to pay for a traditional TV subscription that provides a full slate of channels and events. Venu would still require consumers to find ways to get sports programming on the outlets owned by Comcast and Paramount Global, both of which have NFL packages.

Venu also started to look like less of a bargain when Warner Bros. Discovery lost its package of NBA games to Amazon‘s Prime Video and Comcast.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsSports
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement