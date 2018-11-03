Want a divorce? Then do it right now or pay a much bigger tax bill

The old system of allowing for alimony deductions sometimes served as a way to “grease the skids” for a deal and make the payments less painful, said Peter Walzer of Walzer Melcher, a law firm in Los Angeles. Now the threat of losing the deduction is accelerating the process. Walzer said one of his clients got a call from her husband, urging her to speed up the proceedings after he learned about the tax law change. Previously he had been the one slowing down the divorce, Walzer said.