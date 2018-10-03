EBay accuses Amazon of poaching sellers on its marketplace

About 10 days ago, an EBay seller alerted the company to the alleged campaign after an Amazon employee contacted that seller under false pretenses and tried to recruit the seller to switch platforms, according to a person familiar with the investigation. This sparked an internal EBay investigation that uncovered recruiting activity spanning several years and continents, with Amazon employees creating EBay accounts and using the member-to-member email system, the person said, asking not to be named discussing details that weren’t public.