Tech, industrial stocks lead market to gains ahead of holiday weekend

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,612 as of 10:03 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 104 points, or 0.4%, to 23,952. The Nasdaq added 3 points to 6,952. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 6 points, or 0.4%, to 1,519. The market is coming off a two-day losing streak and is on course to end the month with a loss.