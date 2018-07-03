How one Chinese businessman became the largest fireworks supplier in the U.S.

They launched Containership Co. and planned to use a single vessel, the Taicang Dragon, to run between Taicang, another Chinese port that was going to allow fireworks shipments, and California, according to court documents from Containership's later bankruptcy. Some U.S. fireworks companies and Chinese manufacturers thought this would give them a way to work around Ding, as they wouldn't be stuck going through Shanghai, several fireworks executives said. And at first, they appeared set for success; a number of logistics firms, responsible for arranging exports on behalf of U.S. buyers, had agreed to use Containership for transport.