Ford replaces CEO in push to transform business, source says

Ford is replacing its chief executive amid questions about the company’s current performance and future strategy.

A person familiar with the situation said CEO Mark Fields is retiring at age 56 after 28 years at the company. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the official announcement hasn't been made.

Fields will be replaced by Jim Hackett, who joined Ford's board in 2013, the person said. Hackett has led Ford's mobility unit since last year. He is the former CEO of office furniture maker Steelcase.

Fields helped lead Ford's turnaround a decade ago as president of its Americas division.

But the company's stock price has fallen almost 40% in the three years since he became CEO.

ALSO

Bolt EV helps boost electric car sales by 91% in California

Why 'Roseanne' and 'Will & Grace' are returning: TV networks playing it safe in a risky market

Health savings accounts can supercharge retirement funds, but not for this guy