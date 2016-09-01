Hanjin bankruptcy disrupts shipping at L.A., Long Beach ports

Hanjin Shipping Co. vessels are languishing off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, delaying the delivery of goods following a bankruptcy filing by the South Korean shipping giant.

Two massive container ships are holding 40 miles south of the San Pedro Bay port complex, while another is anchored at the Port of Long Beach, said Capt. J. Kip Louttit, executive director of the Marine Exchange of Southern California. Another Hanjin ship was expected to anchor off the ports before noon.

Port of Long Beach spokesman Michael Gold said its terminals are not accepting any new Hanjin imports or exports, while one terminal, TTI — in which Hanjin has a majority stake — is not releasing any already-accepted Hanjin containers.

The disruption — which has reportedly occurred in other ports across the world as well — comes as retailers are bringing in goods for the holiday shopping season. Hanjin filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday after its creditors rejected a restructuring plan.

“Retailers’ main concern is that there is millions of dollars’ worth of merchandise that needs to be on store shelves that could be impacted by this,” Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation, said in a statement.

“It is understandable that port terminal operators, railroads, trucking companies and others don’t want to do work for Hanjin if they are concerned they won’t get paid,” he said. “However, we need all parties to work together to find solutions to move this cargo so it does not have a broader impact on the economy.”

Hanjin, like other large shipping lines, has struggled with overcapacity brought on by a massive ship building boom and sluggish demand.

Hanjin and others bought bigger and bigger ships to save money on fuel, on the premise that both Chinese economic growth and global shipping would would remain strong, said Jock O'Connell, an international trade advisor at Beacon Economics, a Los Angeles research firm,.

“Well, China stumbled and global trade projections went nearly flat,” he said. “All these shipping lines are stuck with large vessels and overcapacity.”

Hanjin, for example, reported a loss of $221 million in the first quarter.

It’s unclear when, or how, the Hanjin situation will be resolved.

In a letter to customers Wednesday, Hanjin said the company “will exercise its utmost efforts to fulfill its duty to protect the interests of customers.” However, it provided no details how it would do so.

“The impact is basically a lot of uncertainty for shipments already en route,” said Norman W. Harris III, president of the Los Angeles Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Assn. “You have container ships out at sea that will not be coming into port in the foreseeable days and there is cargo on there.”

Harris said Hanjin has stopped taking new bookings.

The upheaval is expected to raise the cost of shipping goods as Hanjin customers race to book space on other lines.

In a statement Thursday, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission said its chairman asked Hanjin’s lead creditor, the state-owned Korea Development Bank, and competing shipping line Hyundai Merchant Marine to “exert their utmost concerted efforts to minimize problems with cargo delivery and shippers in the aftermath of Hanjin’s filing for bankruptcy protection.”

In its statement, the commission said Hyundai will be adding more than 13 ships to routes served by Hanjin “as soon as possible,” while maintaining freight rates for those routes at an “appropriate level.”

