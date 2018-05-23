Southern California's median home price hits a new record: $520,000

Southern California home prices in April surged 7.2% from a year earlier to reach a new all-time high, a sharp increase at a time when rising mortgage rates are making an already pricey housing market even more so.

The region’s median sale price for new and resale houses and condos was $520,000, up $1,000 from the previous high set in March, according to a report released Wednesday by real estate data firm CoreLogic.

Los Angeles Times (Los Angeles Times)

The median — the point at which half the homes sold for more and half for less — increased compared with a year earlier in all six counties included in CoreLogic’s report:

In Los Angles County, the median rose 7.3% to $590,000.

In Orange County, it rose 5.9% to $715,000.

In Riverside County, it rose 6.1% to $375,000.

In San Bernardino County, it rose 10% to $330,000.

In Ventura County, it rose 4.4% to $585,000.

In San Diego County, it rose 8.6% to $570,000.

The number of home sales, however, fell 1.5% compared with a year earlier. That drop may be a reflection of the low inventory of homes on the market and the struggles that buyers are having to afford the homes that are for sale.

Not only are prices surging, but mortgage rates also have shot up since Januay, in large part because investors expect inflation to pick up. Last week, the average interest rate for a 30-year mortgage hit a seven-year high of 4.61%, according to Freddie Mac.

At that rate, April’s median-priced home of $520,000 would carry a $2,781 monthly mortgage payment for buyers who put 20% down. In January, the median-priced home was $507,000 and mortgage rates at the start of the month averaged 3.95%, which would translate to a monthly payment of $2,554 after putting 20% down.

Rates have hovered in the mid-3% to low-4% range in recent years. Experts say that historically low cost of borrowing, along with steady job growth and a dearth of home building, has sent home prices sharply higher.

Now that rates are climbing too, it could hurt demand, potentially causing prices to rise more slowly even if monthly payments don’t get cheaper, given the higher cost of borrowing.

Some real estate agents say the surge in mortgage rates is doing that as buyers bid less for homes or put their searches on hold. Others say their clients are doing the opposite and willing to stretch even further because they fear rates will climb even higher.

Heather Presha, a real estate agent who specializes in middle-class Leimert Park, said her clients haven’t mentioned the rise in rates as an obstacle, but some are still being priced out of the South Los Angeles neighborhood where just a few years ago it wasn’t uncommon for single-family homes to sell for less than $600,000.

Now, there are no houses there listed in that range, and the cheapest is listed for $700,000, according to online brokerage Redfin.

To afford a house, Presha said, some people are buying duplexes in the neighborhood and using rental income from one of the units to allow them to afford a mortgage. Others are looking to cheaper neighborhoods nearby.

“The prices are so crazy,” she said of Leimert Park, where one owner is trying to sell a recently remodeled three-bedroom Craftsman for $1 million.

CAPTION Avenatti, who has blamed the unpaid taxes on an unnamed payroll company, accused the Los Angeles Times of "purposely confusing me with a separate legal entity that has no role in the Daniels case." Avenatti, who has blamed the unpaid taxes on an unnamed payroll company, accused the Los Angeles Times of "purposely confusing me with a separate legal entity that has no role in the Daniels case." CAPTION Avenatti, who has blamed the unpaid taxes on an unnamed payroll company, accused the Los Angeles Times of "purposely confusing me with a separate legal entity that has no role in the Daniels case." Avenatti, who has blamed the unpaid taxes on an unnamed payroll company, accused the Los Angeles Times of "purposely confusing me with a separate legal entity that has no role in the Daniels case." CAPTION President Trump comments about possible spies in his 2016 presidential campaign. President Trump comments about possible spies in his 2016 presidential campaign. CAPTION Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England. CAPTION Hundreds gather for a May 18 vigil honoring victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas. Hundreds gather for a May 18 vigil honoring victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas. CAPTION The unwitting star of a viral video where he delivered a racist rant in a Midtown restaurant emerged Thursday from his Manhattan apartment without any comment on his sudden notoriety. The unwitting star of a viral video where he delivered a racist rant in a Midtown restaurant emerged Thursday from his Manhattan apartment without any comment on his sudden notoriety.

andrew.khouri@latimes.com

Follow me @khouriandrew on Twitter