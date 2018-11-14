Motorcycle show presents new bikes and goes after new riders

Yamaha will unveil its dramatic three-wheeled Niken. Vespa will be showing its first all-electric scooter, as will Ural Motorcycles its first all-electric sidecar bike. Suzuki will debut its Katana, an homage to the famed GSX1100S. Ducati will present reimagined versions of its Panigale, Diavel and Hypermotard bikes, along with its new Multistrada 1260 adventure bike. BMW will show off a fleet of new R1250 machines. Moto Guzzi will bring its new V85 TT.