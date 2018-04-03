Tesla is building Model 3 cars much faster, but it fell far short of its first-quarter goal

Tesla Inc. increased production of its Model 3 mass-market electric car in the first quarter, but it still fell far short of the numbers Chief Executive Elon Musk promised last summer.
The Palo Alto company says it made just under 9,800 Model 3s in January through March. That's four times as many as it made in the fourth quarter, but only a fraction of the 20,000 per month Musk forecast when the car first went into production.
The production rate did speed up: Tesla said that in the last seven days, it produced 2,020 Model 3 cars. That's in line with what Musk said Monday in an email to Tesla staffers, and up dramatically from its production rate at the end of the prior quarter. Musk's announced target is 2,500 Model 3s per week..
Tesla's shares rose nearly 5% to $264.82 in early trading Tuesday.
Tesla says it made just under 35,000 vehicles in the quarter, including the Models S and X. That's a 40% increase from last year's fourth quarter.
The company says it has addressed Model 3 production and parts supply bottlenecks.
A financing question
Meanwhile, Tesla investors are wondering how Musk is going to finance production of the Model 3 cars that come later.
Wall Street has pretty much disregarded Musk's joking April Fools' tweet over the weekend that the company "has gone completely and totally bankrupt." But Tesla's $10-billion debt load is turning into a real burden as cash dwindles and its bonds continue to slide after the electric car maker's credit rating was cut.
"It's pretty likely they're going to have to go to the capital markets in the not-too-distant future," said Bruce Clark, a credit analyst at Moody's Investors Service. Tesla has $1.2 billion of debt maturing in the next 12 months and is expected to burn through $2 billion of cash this year. After repeatedly missing Model 3 production targets, raising money could prove difficult, he said. "Their credibility has taken some hits."
Tesla says it won't need to raise more equity or issue more debt this year, apart from using its credit lines, because it expects to assemble cars faster. The company said it expects its production rate to "climb rapidly" in the second quarter. It continues to target a rate of about 5,000 units per week at its assembly plant in Fremont, Calif., in about three months, and expects to have strong cash flow, according to a statement Tuesday.
The automaker's unsecured bonds due 2025 rose about 1 cent on the dollar to 88.125 cents at 6:41 a.m. Pacific time, according to Trace bond price data, after the company said it wouldn't need to raise more capital.
A representative for Tesla declined to comment on Monday, before the statement was released.
Tesla is burning through more than $6,500 of cash every minute and would run out of funds before year-end without more financing, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company's year-end balance sheet showed Tesla had about 51 cents of cash and other highly liquid assets on hand for every dollar's worth of expenses coming due within 12 months.
Expensive capital?
Musk has proven adept at raising money before, but it's likely to be more expensive this time. The unsecured bonds Tesla sold just months ago are trading at near record lows, and a similar sale is less likely because investors probably would demand a yield of at least 10%. That's almost double the 5.3% Tesla had to offer last time.
Alternatives include debt that can be converted to stock, which Tesla has issued several times before. The equity's volatility — and thus its potential for gains — could make this option worth more to a buyer, so the coupon wouldn't have to be as high, according to debt investors who are studying Tesla's financial situation. Tesla also has capacity to issue secured debt, which typically carries lower interest rates than unsecured bonds.
"This is a company about growth, and growth needs financing," said CreditSights analyst Hitin Anand, who estimates that Tesla will have to raise about $2 billion in the next six months, probably through a combination of equity and convertible debt. "You got lucky the first time around," on the unsecured bond sale, Anand said. "If you test the market a second time and it fails, that loses confidence and hurts the equity even more."
Philippe Houchois, an analyst at Jefferies Group who upgraded his recommendation on the shares to "hold" from "underperform" on Monday, sees Tesla skewing the mix of funds more toward equity than debt in its next capital raise. In an interview on Bloomberg Radio, Houchois said he expects Tesla will need $2.5 billion to $3 billion to fund the ramp-up of Model 3 production, with shareholders suffering some dilution as a result.
"Raising capital in those circumstances with what's happening on the bond side isn't easy," Houchois said.
Not that an equity raise, or convertible debt offering, would be easy either. Tesla's stock is fresh off one of its worst months ever. Some of Tesla's convertible bonds are now trading below par, a sign that investors are valuing the securities less like equity, said Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy for Academy Securities Inc. The scrutiny from fixed-income investors could blunt Musk's persuasive powers that helped sell the last bond issue.
"Credit is not a game," Tchir said on Bloomberg Television on Monday. "This is going to be who comes and takes you to task for your mistakes."
Moody's now rates Tesla as B3, five steps above default, with a negative outlook. But that's still far from a default warning. "If we thought bankruptcy were imminent, the rating would be lower," Moody's Clark said.
The Associated Press and Bloomberg were used in compiling this report.
