Analysis: Trump's top economic advisor says deficit is 'coming down rapidly,' contradicting virtually all available data

But that CBO report made clear that deficits are still set to rise — in both the near term and the long term. "The federal budget deficit, relative to the size of the economy, would grow substantially over the next several years, stabilize for a few years, and then grow again over the rest of the 30-year period," the CBO said, projecting that deficits as a percentage of the economy would rise from 3.9% in 2018 to 9.5% in 2048. The agency projects that on average of the next decade, the deficit would represent 4.9% of economic activity.