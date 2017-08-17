How to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Talent — and cash

Ceren wants to know why Enrique Iglesias doesn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “How do we vote and get him one?” she asks.

This isn’t a run-of-the-mill consumer question. But it does have a financial component — a hefty one.

First off, I don’t know why Iglesias, the “King of Latin Pop,” doesn’t have a star on Hollywood Boulevard with other greats, near-greats and not-so-greats. Iglesias has sold nearly 160 million records worldwide, and has a large and devoted following.

That said, anyone can nominate a celebrity for inclusion on the Walk of Fame. Then it’s up to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the starry honors, to decide who gets to join the club.

Donald Trump has a star.

Godzilla has a star.

Kim Kardashian doesn’t have a star.

It’s a cruel world.

But here’s the catch: If the chamber gives its nod to a new star recipient, whoever did the nominating has to pony up a big wad of cash. How much? Click the video below.

(KTLA)

