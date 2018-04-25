FTC sues LendingClub, accusing it of deceiving borrowers about hidden fees

LendingClub Corp. was sued Wednesday by U.S. officials for allegedly deceiving consumers over hidden fees and charging borrowers even when they paid off their loans.
The Federal Trade Commission said in a complaint that San Francisco-based LendingClub deducted hidden fees from loan proceeds issued to borrowers. The company also withdrew double payments from consumers' accounts, the agency said.
LendingClub's "actions have caused substantial injury to consumers," the FTC said in the complaint filed in federal court in California.
A representative of Lending Club didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
LendingClub shares fell as much as 10.4% on the news. They were down 8% at $3 around 9:50 a.m. PDT.
This is not LendingClub's first experience with problems. Two years ago, its then-chief executive and chairman, Renaud Laplanche, was pushed out of the company after revelations that the firm had improperly changed the application dates on about $3 million in loans sold to an investment bank and that Laplanche had not disclosed his involvement with an investment fund Lending Club was considering taking a stake in.
Weeks after Laplanche's departure, the company revealed that an internal investigation found that in 2009, Laplanche and three relatives took out 32 loans for a total of $722,800. All but three of those loans were repaid in full over the next two months, implying they were taken out to artificially goose loan numbers.
That 2016 review also found that LendingClub had used non-standard accounting practices when it reported the value of certain loans held by investors through a Lending Club-managed investment fund.
Times staff writer James Rufus Koren contributed to this report.