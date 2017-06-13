Technology stocks lead early gains on Wall Street

Technology stocks were leading the U.S. stock market slightly higher in early trading Tuesday, making up some of the ground they lost the last two days.

Western Digital gained 3% in the first few minutes of trading, and chipmaker Nvidia climbed 2.3%.

Tech stocks, which have far outpaced the market this year, slumped Friday and Monday as investors shifted money into sectors that have lagged this year, including energy and phone companies.

Banks were also doing well in the early going. State Street increased 1.9%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,435.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42 points, or 0.2%, to 21,280. The Nasdaq composite rose 32 points, or 0.5%, to 6,208.