Stocks rise a bit, lifted by tech and consumer firms

U.S. stock indexes closed slightly higher Monday, led by gains in technology and consumer-focused companies.

Both the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed at record highs.

Apple climbed 1.4%. Wal-Mart rose 1%.

Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil. Pioneer Natural Resources slid 4.2%.

In earnings news, Tyson Foods shares jumped 5.7% after the company issued an upbeat forecast.

Medical device company NxStage Medical jumped 28.2% after it agreed to be bought by Fresenius Medical Care.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,480.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 25 points, or 0.1%, to 22,118. The Nasdaq composite climbed 32 points, or 0.5%, to 6,383.