10-year Treasury bond yield hits 3% milestone, and earnings reports lift stocks

U.S. stocks are higher Tuesday morning as investors applaud strong first-quarter results from companies including machinery maker Caterpillar, appliance maker Whirlpool and Fifth Third Bancorp. Smaller companies made big gains, an optimistic sign for the U.S. economy. Bond yields continue to rise and the 10-year Treasury note reached 3% for the first time in more than four years. Alphabet, Google's parent company, slid after it reported greater revenue but also an increase in spending.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,675 as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43 points, or 0.2%, to 24,492. The Nasdaq composite advanced 13 points, or 0.2%, to 7,141. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 8 points, or 0.5%, to 1,570.
MACHINE POWER: Caterpillar jumped 3.3% to $159 after it said the strong global economy helped its sales of construction and energy industry machinery and it raised its forecasts for the year. It also said prices rose.
Appliance maker Whirlpool also surpassed expectations, and its shares rose 5% to $157.80.
Aircraft maker United Technologies rallied 1.5% to $125.29 after its report, and competitor Boeing gained 1.7% to $344.59. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ticked up 2.4% to $90.15.
MISPRINT: Alphabet slid 2.6% to $1,045.78 after the internet giant said ad revenue climbed but expenses also rose. It benefited from strong digital ad sales as well as an accounting change.
Drugmaker Biogen reported weaker sales than analysts expected, and its stock fell 2.3% to $253.34. Scientific equipment maker Waters plunged 7.9% to $193 after it said sales to industrial customers decreased.
BONDS: Bond prices kept slipping. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3% before it slipped to 2.99%. It finished at 2.98% on Monday.
The yield on the 10-year note is a benchmark for many kinds of interest rates, including mortgages, and it's been climbing because investors expect greater economic growth and faster inflation. It hadn't reached 3% since early January 2014.
Since the global financial crisis in 2008-09, a combination of low inflation expectations and a bond-buying program by the Federal Reserve have helped keep bond yields low, but they have climbed this year as inflation has picked up and the Fed raised interest rates. With the Fed no longer buying bonds and investors expecting greater inflation, higher yields could make bonds more attractive.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.13 yen from 108.65 yen. The euro rose to $1.2230 from $1.2205.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 19 cents to $68.83 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 7 cents to $74.78 a barrel in London.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX lost 0.3%, the French CAC 40 slipped 0.2%, and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.9%, helped by the weaker yen. The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.4%.