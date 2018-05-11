Stocks edge up, Symantec dives 33% and oil slips

The major U.S. stock indexes edged up in early trading Friday as gains by healthcare companies and banks outweighed losses elsewhere. Technology stocks and utilities lagged. Crude oil prices headed down.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,728 as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 101 points, or 0.4%, to 24,838. The Nasdaq edged up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 7,408. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 2 points, or 0.2%, to 1,606.
UNDER SCRUTINY: Symantec slumped 33.2% to $19.51 after the security software company revealed an internal investigation that could delay its annual report. Symantec also said the matter has been referred to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Plus, the company gave weak profit forecasts.
REVIEW THIS: Yelp fell 8.3% to $43.79 after the online review portal gave an outlook for its current quarter that fell short of analysts' expectations.
ON THE HOOK: Pfizer rose 0.9% to $35.36, and Merck rose 1% to $58.64 as investors waited for President Trump to announce plans intended to control drug prices.
ENERGY: Oil futures were trading near their highest level since 2014 amid the reverberations of Trump's decision this week to reimpose sanctions in Iran, the world's fifth-biggest oil producer. Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped 18 cents to $71.18 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slipped 18 cents to $77.29.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 2.96%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.19 yen from Thursday's 109.37 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1958 from $1.1927.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: European stock indexes were mostly lower after a strong rally saw many indexes strike multiweek highs. Germany's DAX fell 0.4%, and France's CAC 40 slid 0.3%. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.1%. Earlier in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.2%, and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1%.