Stocks rise, led by technology companies

FACEBOOK POKED: The New York Times reported Sunday that Facebook struck data-sharing deals with at least 60 device makers, including Apple and Amazon, raising more concerns about what users give up when they use Facebook. Facebook said it disagreed with the reporting. Ime Archibong, vice president of product partnerships, said in a blog post that Facebook has maintained tight control over the technology and that the social networking giant is not aware of any abuse by the companies that it teamed with.