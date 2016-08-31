Simi Valley woman awarded $15.4 million after investing in Ponzi scheme pushed by insurance salesman

A Simi Valley retiree was awarded $15.4 million in damages Wednesday after insurance giant MetLife was found liable for losses she suffered in an investment that turned out to be a Ponzi scheme.

A Los Angeles Superior Court jury said that the insurer, two of its subsidiaries and a broker should pay the punitive damages to Christine Ramirez — on top of about $240,000 she lost in the scheme run by now deceased Sherman Oaks money manager Bruce Friedman.

Although MetLife officials indicated that they might appeal the case, the amount of punitive damages awarded to Ramirez could make it more likely for the insurer to pursue settlements with nearly 100 other plaintiffs who also lost money.

“I can’t believe it,” said Ramirez, who is in her mid-70s and fighting late-stage breast cancer. “It feels wonderful.”

MetLife spokesman Chris Stern said the insurer was “disappointed with the outcome and we anticipate appealing this decision.”

In 2008, Ramirez heard a pitch from a local insurance salesman who said she could invest in a company called Diversified Lending Group that guaranteed an annual return of 12% a year. The salesman said Ramirez could use the proceeds of that investment to buy insurance from MetLife, she said.

Ramirez didn’t buy the insurance but she did invest in Diversified Lending Group, or DLG, which was run by Friedman. She said the insurance salesman made it seem like MetLife was DLG’s parent company or was somehow backing it.

MetLife’s apparent involvement, she said, is why a guaranteed return of 12% didn’t make her suspicious.

“I thought I was investing with MetLife,” Ramirez said. “I know MetLife. My sister worked for MetLife. I felt very, very comfortable.”

It turns out, though, that DLG was a Ponzi scheme and was able to make those 12% return payments to investors as long as new investors kept pouring money into the company. Meanwhile, Friedman, who founded DLG in 2004, was funneling investors’ money into his own pocketbook, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC in 2009 shut down the firm and froze Friedman’s assets. The agency said Friedman had diverted investors’ money into business ventures outside of real estate and that he’d used at least $17 million to fund his own lavish lifestyle, including a $6.5-million Malibu home and luxury cars.

He also started his own charitable foundation that pledged millions of dollars to help the Los Angeles Dodgers build baseball diamonds around the city and $10 million to fund a San Fernando Valley children’s museum.

The foundation never paid either the team or the museum, and the museum declared bankruptcy after the SEC froze Friedman’s assets.

Before he could be prosecuted, Friedman fled the country and in 2010 was arrested at a hotel in Cannes, France. He died in French custody in March 2012, three years after the SEC shut down DLG.

That DLG was a scam was not at issue in the case. Rather, the dispute boils down to whether MetLife should be responsible for the actions of an insurance salesman who also brokered policies for other companies.

In their arguments to the court, MetLife’s attorneys said the salesman who pitched Ramirez on investing in DLG was not exclusively a MetLife agent, that MetLife had no business relationship with DLG and that Ramirez had no relationship with MetLife.

But Ramirez’s attorneys successfully argued that the salesman was answerable to Tony Russon, a MetLife affiliated broker, and that MetLife was responsible for Russon’s actions.

Russon, Ramirez’s attorneys said, had a business relationship with Friedman and the two together came up with the notion of getting investors to jointly invest in DLG and take out MetLife insurance policies.

After an eight-week trial, the defendants were found liable Tuesday for negligence and aiding and abetting financial elder abuse and violation of California securities laws. She also was awarded the money she lost in the scheme. The punitive damages were awarded Wednesday after separate deliberations

“Companies have to be liable for the conduct of their agents,” said Richard Donahoo, one of the attorneys representing Ramirez and other investors who are pursuing claims against MetLife.

Ramirez is one of 98 plaintiffs who have sued the insurer in a handful of cases related to investments in DLG, but her case was allowed to proceed first because of her medical condition. A case involving more than 30 plaintiffs could go to trial next spring.

An attorney for Russon could not be reached for comment.

Ramirez originally invested about $280,000 in DLG but recouped some of that in payments from a court-appointed receiver that took over the investment fund in 2009. She was still out nearly $240,000.

“I made up my mind a long time ago that that money was gone,” she said.

