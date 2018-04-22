Don't run out of money in retirement: Here's how much to use per year, and why

Answer: As you know, each year you delay boosts the check you get by roughly 7% to 8%. That's a guaranteed return you can't match elsewhere and why many financial planners encourage clients to delay claiming if they can. The "break-even" point — where the benefits you pass up are exceeded by the larger checks — can vary depending on the assumptions you make about investment returns, inflation and taxes. Generally speaking, you'll be better off delaying until at least 66 if you live into your late 70s. If you delay until age 70, when your benefit maxes out, you'll pass the break-even point in your early 80s.