Port truck drivers plan to strike

Some truck drivers and warehouse workers serving the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports plan to launch their 15th strike in the last four years on Monday, a union representative said.

The workers and Teamsters union Local 848 are slated to announce the labor action at a news conference Thursday morning. The truck drivers have been pushing for years to become employees rather than independent contractors to improve pay and workplace protections.

XPO Logistics drivers plan to picket the company’s locations in Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Diego on Monday, and drivers for other port companies are expected to follow suit Tuesday, Teamsters spokeswoman Barbara Maynard said.

The strike will last through the week at least, Maynard said.

“Trucking companies have lured drivers into abusive truck lease schemes and failed to pay them for time worked, resulting in driver strikes disrupting port operations and causing congestion,” a news release from Justice for Port Truck Drivers said.

The strike follows a pact signed Monday by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia to “move toward the goal of zero emissions” and establish goals for zero-emission trucks by 2035. The union has complained that the goals don’t mention the effect on truck drivers.

