A new study says services like UberPool are making traffic worse

But problems such as "deadheading," where drivers roam city streets in empty cars waiting for a fare, markedly reduce the efficiency of these rides. And even if ride-hailing services can expand the reach of shared mobility services and fill as many seats as possible, they will never be as efficient as rail or bus -- ultimately resulting in more congestion and higher reliance on automobiles, the research says. As many researchers have noted, the problem could become particularly acute if the eventual rollout of self-driving vehicles eliminates the need for ride-hailing services to hire drivers.