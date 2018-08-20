PepsiCo is buying SodaStream for $3.2 billion as demand falls for sugary soft drinks

In one of her final acts as chief executive of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi is betting on a razors-and-blades kind of business model to reanimate revenue growth that has been waning due to weak demand for traditional sugary soft drinks. SodaStream sells machines used with compatible carbon dioxide capsules and optional flavored syrups, and its success in locking in customers allowed it to recently raise its full-year outlook. PepsiCo said the move is also intended to boost sustainability because consumers fill reusable bottles.