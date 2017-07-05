L.A. billionaire cancer doctor Patrick Soon-Shiong battles business turbulence

Said to be America’s richest doctor, Los Angeles multibillionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong also is a medical entrepreneur, anti-cancer crusader, scientist, inventor, philanthropist, visionary, negotiator and a basketball nut.

With his fortune and cutting-edge cancer research, Soon-Shiong enjoys a global status at the same time he’s increasingly weaved himself into the cultural fabric of Los Angeles, where he’s one of its wealthiest residents.

Soon-Shiong has met with President Trump and Pope Francis, and he’s also friends with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and a familiar courtside presence at Staples Center after buying a minority stake in the team. He also is a major stockholder of the media company Tronc Inc. that owns the Los Angeles Times.

But Soon-Shiong, 64, lately has been battling turbulence surrounding his business interests, which is nothing new for the South Africa native. He’s faced skeptics and short-sellers – traders who bet on stock prices to drop – with his past companies, yet ended up making huge sums for himself and shareholders who stuck with him when the companies were sold.

This time around, two cancer-fighting start-up firms that he took public in the last two years have rolled up major losses and each of their stocks has tumbled more than 70% from their highs.

The companies also are the target of shareholder lawsuits that allege management misled investors by artificially inflating results, claims Soon-Shiong and the companies flatly deny.

There also have been published reports that contended Soon-Shiong’s research foundations made grants that ended up benefiting his for-profit businesses or entities that have business deals with his firms. Soon-Shiong vehemently denies those claims as well and said the reports were “maliciously false.”

Beyond the healthcare sector, Soon-Shiong (pronounced soon-shong) is locked in a fight with Tronc Chairman Michael Ferro. This year, the two — Tronc’s largest shareholders — exchanged acrimonious letters through their lawyers about their stakes in the company.

It’s the battle against cancer that mainly drives Soon-Shiong, who leads a network of firms called NantWorks – Soon-Shiong calls it an “ecosystem” – that include the two he took public, NantHealth Inc. and NantKwest Inc. (pronounced nant-quest).

“I am driven to solve cancer in my lifetime,” Soon-Shiong, known as “Dr. Pat,” said on Twitter in March. “Despite the naysayers, skeptics, and doubters, we are making incredible progress. #SolveCancer”

In addition to his medical expertise, futuristic goals and savvy investing history, Forbes once said Soon-Shiong also has “a deep streak of P.T. Barnum showmanship – and a talent for pissing off investors and colleagues alike.”

“I’ve seen this movie before,” Soon-Shiong said in an interview with The Times at NantWorks’ Culver City headquarters, referring to the events besetting his companies. “My focus should be on the fundamental progression of advancement we’re making” in developing anti-cancer remedies, he said.

Indeed, Soon-Shiong plans another public stock offering next year for a chunk of his business, to be called NantBio, which effectively would use a patient’s genetic signature to help activate the “natural killer cells” that ward off cancer.

In light of the stock prices of his existing two public companies, is Soon-Shiong concerned NantBio’s IPO might get a cool reception? “No, because it’s the data that will speak, it’s the results that will speak,” he replied.

Soon-Shiong – with a net worth of $8.5 billion, according to Forbes – uses Twitter both for company updates and to routinely relay inspirational messages such as “Push yourself! No one is going to do it for you” and “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.”

Soon-Shiong’s companies have tested investors’ comfort.

NantKwest, a biotech firm focused on harnessing the immune system to counter cancer cells, went public at $25 a share in late July 2015 and reached nearly $35 the next day. The stock then steadily declined, dropping below $4 a share this spring, but it’s rebounded lately and closed Monday at $8.19 a share. Soon-Shiong controls 64% of the stock, according to the company’s latest proxy statement.

In 2015 and 2016, NantKwest lost a combined $357.7 million on barely any revenue. And the firm restated its financial statements just months after its public stock sale due to accounting errors related, in part, to Soon-Shiong’s compensation package of stock and options, which NantKwest valued at nearly $148 million, according to corporate filings.

NantHealth, whose key products include a genetic test known as GPS Cancer that helps doctors prescribe the best treatments, was priced at $14 a share when it went public last June and traded as high as $18.59. But that stock also has tumbled and closed at $4.13 a share Monday. Soon-Shiong controls 58% of that company’s stock.

NantHealth’s shares took a particular drubbing in early March. That was after Stat, a news group affiliated with the Boston Globe, reported that Soon-Shiong and his charitable foundation donated $12 million to the University of Utah for genetic-disease research, of which the college paid $10 million back to NantHealth for genetic analyses.

NantHealth disputed the assertion that the donation was made to benefit Soon-Shiong’s commercial interests and said that the college was free to choose any vendor. NantHealth issued detailed statements to refute other “multiple inaccuracies” in the Stat story and to assert that “investors were not misled.”

That didn’t stop some investors from filing lawsuits that alleged the company had reported false and inflated financial figures for the third quarter of 2016.

Then in April, the website Politico said its review of Soon-Shiong’s research foundation found that “the majority of its expenditures flow to businesses and not-for-profits controlled by Soon-Shiong himself, and the majority of its grants have gone to entities that have business deals with his for-profit firms.”