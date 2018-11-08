Goldman Sachs balks at handling SpaceX loan, so Elon Musk turns to Bank of America

Although SpaceX is burning through cash, disclosures to potential lenders showed that the company had positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $270 million for the 12 months through September, people with knowledge of the matter said. But that’s because it included amounts that customers had prepaid and because it excluded costs related to non-core research and development, the people said. Without those adjustments, earnings for the period were negative, they said.