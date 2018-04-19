SpaceX gets approval to develop its BFR rocket and spaceship system at Port of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to approve a permit that allows SpaceX to build and operate a facility at the Port of L.A. to develop its BFR rocket and spaceship system.
The vote came days after L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that SpaceX would build its massive, next-generation rocket and spacecraft at the 19-acre site at the former Southwest Marine Shipyard at Berth 240.
When the spaceship is stacked atop the rocket, the two pieces combined are expected to measure be more than 340 feet. Bruce McHugh, director of construction and real estate at SpaceX, told the commissioners at the meeting that BFR would be made of composite materials.
Chief Executive Elon Musk has said BFR will eventually replace SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket and recently debuted Falcon Heavy.
The initial 10-year lease at the port will have two additional 10-year extension options. SpaceX's initial rent will be $1.38 million a year, with annual adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index.
SpaceX — whose full name is Space Exploration Technologies Corp. — is based in Hawthorne.
