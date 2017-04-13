Tesla's Elon Musk says company's semi truck coming in September

Tesla Inc. plans to unveil an electric cargo truck in September, Chief Executive Elon Musk said Thursday.

“Tesla Semi truck unveil set for September,” Musk said on Twitter. “Team has done an amazing job. Seriously next level.” He did not elaborate.

The truck would add to the ambitious production schedule underway at Palo Alto-based Tesla, which also is gearing up to build its widely anticipated Model 3 mid-market sedan.

Musk previously had indicated that the semi truck was coming and that it likely would have some autonomous-driving features now included in Tesla’s passenger cars.

In outlining the company’s “master plan” last July, Musk said heavy-duty trucks were among the other types of electric vehicles needed in the marketplace and that Tesla expected to unveil its truck this year.

“We believe the Tesla Semi will deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate,” he said then.

The Otto division of Uber Technologies Inc. also has been developing heavy-duty semi trucks with self-driving capabilities.

Tesla, which already builds its mainstay Model S sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle, briefly became the largest U.S. automaker by stock market value early this week when its market valuation surpassed that of General Motors Corp.

Tesla’s stock stood at $304.77 a share, up $7.93 or 2.7%, in Thursday afternoon trading on Wall Street, giving the firm a market value of $49.2 billion.

