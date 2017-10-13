WomenBoycottTwitter to show support for those harassed on the social media platform

A 24-hour boycott of Twitter Inc. by women is underway in what organizers and prominent participants say is an effort to show support for women who have been harassed on the social media platform.
The hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter, created in response to the recent temporary suspension of actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account, has been used thousands of times.
McGowan, best known for her role on the TV series “Charmed,” was suspended temporarily from Twitter amid a string of tweets about sexual assault in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Twitter says it temporarily suspended her account because a private phone number was tweeted — a violation of the company’s terms of service. Hours later, her account was restored.
Friday’s boycott turns Twitter’s own creation — the hashtag — against the firm. It’s the latest criticism of the San Francisco social media company’s enforcement of its terms of service.
