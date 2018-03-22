The key takeaways from Mark Zuckerberg's press tour

"You know, frankly, I just got that wrong," he told Recode. "I was maybe too idealistic on the side of data portability, that it would create more good experiences. And it created some, but I think what the clear feedback was from our community, was that people value privacy a lot more. And they would rather have their data locked down and be sure that nothing bad will ever happen to it, then be able to easily take it and have social experiences in other places. So, over time, we have been just kind of narrowing it down."