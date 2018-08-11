'Undetectable' plastic 3-D printed guns have been detected by TSA airport screeners

The 3-D-printed gun controversy erupted in June when Defense Distributed of Austin, Texas, reached a settlement with the federal government to allow it to make the plans for the guns available for download. Then a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order to stop the release of blueprints, and a coalition of 20 attorney generals, including California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, filed a motion on Aug. 2 to continue to block the release of the plans.