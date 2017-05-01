Tribune Media shares jump on reports of Fox-Blackstone takeover bid

Shares of Tribune Media surged before Monday’s opening bell on reports that 21st Century Fox and Blackstone may make a joint takeover bid for the Chicago-based TV station operator.

The bid would apparently be an attempt to keep Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., which is also rumored to be pursuing Tribune, from snatching up Tribune's stakes in Food Network, the WGN cable network and some local TV stations. Blackstone, a private equity firm, is said to be putting cash toward the offer, while Fox would contribute some of its stations, according to the reports.

Tribune and 21st Century Fox Inc. declined to comment Monday. Blackstone didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Tribune Media Co. jumped $1.94, or 5.3%, to $38.50 before the market opened.

ALSO

Businesses aren't spending. Can tax reform change that?

Writers Guild of America and studios appear to make progress in negotiations as strike deadline looms

SpaceX scrubs morning launch of national security satellite, will try Monday